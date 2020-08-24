Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer for B.C. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. reports 269 new COVID-19 cases, one death over the weekend

Province has 913 active cases, 18 in hospital

Health officials are reporting 269 new COVID-19 cases and one new death over the weekend in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 109 new cases Saturday, 81 on Sunday and 79 on Monday.

One person has died over the past 72 hours, for a total of 2o3 people throughout the course of the pandemic. Total confirmed cases have passed 5,100 in the province.

“We are staying within the range of where we need to be, although it is always fraught and we all have to be careful,” Henry said.

B.C. now has 913 active cases. There are 18 people in hospital, five of whom are in ICU. Henry said more than 2,500 people are being monitored by public health as they have been in “close contact” with a COVID case.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on COVID-19 in BC.

For more information on provincial support related to COVID-19 visit http://gov.bc.ca/covid19

Posted by Government of British Columbia on Monday, August 24, 2020

More to come.

Coronavirus

