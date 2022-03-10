B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. removes COVID-19 restrictions for kids’ camps, religious services

Return to normal starting Friday as mask mandate removed

As B.C. health officials drop the mask mandate for most indoor public areas, it is also repealing orders limiting capacity for religious services and allowing summer camps for children effective on Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outlined the changes Thursday, along with the repeal of the B.C. vaccine card requirement effective April 8.

Henry said the easing of restrictions is a result of some of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Testing of wastewater for the COVID-19 and other pandemic measurements will continue, and the April 8 date is conditional on infection and hospitalization rates continuing to decline.

“Your efforts, combined with high vaccination rates, have saved countless lives,” Henry said at a long-awaited pandemic update from Victoria March 10.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C.’s mask mandate off Friday, no vaccine cards as of April 8

RELATED: B.C. police ready for anti-mandate protesters headed to Victoria

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Armed border jumping suspect Tasered in Langley while fleeing police
Next story
B.C. prioritizes health care, social workers in changes to immigration program

Just Posted

(L-R) Buy-Low Foods manager Daniel presents the Boundary Community Food Bank’s Dean Scown and Janet Thorpe with a $430 cheque on Feb. 16. Photo courtesy of Janet Thorpe
Closing Grand Forks Buy-Low Foods to hurt local non-profits

Snow packs in the East and West Kootenay are just above normal. C. Grant photo
Kootenay snow packs drop slightly, still a bit above normal

J.J. Verigin, Jr. is the executive director of the Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Doukhobors. Photo: Jensen Edwards (2020)
‘It makes us ill,’ says Grand Forks’ Verigin as Ukrainian conflict stretches into third week

(L-R) Buy-Low Foods manager Daniel presents the Boundary Community Food Bank’s Dean Scown and Janet Thorpe with a $430 cheque on Feb. 16. The money came from Buy-Low points donated by customers who left their bills in the Food Bank’s collection box on their way out of the store, according to Thorpe. Photo courtesy of Janet Thorpe
Grand Forks’ Buy-Low Foods to close this spring