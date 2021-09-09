Young B.C. residents are leading the way in vaccinations in recent days. (Jennifer Smith/Vernon Morning Star)

B.C. records 774 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 5 deaths

Hospital, ICU cases each up one in past 24 hours

B.C. public health teams confirmed 774 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and five new deaths as active infections continue to climb.

There are 262 people in B.C. hospitals with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 9, up one in the past 24 hours, and intensive care patients also increased by one to 130. The increased pressure on hospitals has resulted in further postponement of surgeries at Surrey Memorial, Abbotsford Regional and Royal Columbian Hospitals in the Fraser Health region, following earlier surgery delays in Interior Health at Kelowna General and Royal Inland in Kamloops.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

From Sept. 1-7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 78.6% of new cases, and more than 85% of people admitted to hospital. The health ministry says that after factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 34 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

There are no new health care outbreaks reported for Sept. 9, with 20 current outbreaks in senior care facilities, plus acute care areas at Chilliwack General and Fort St. John hospitals. Three of the five deaths were in Fraser Health, and one each in Northern Health and Island Health, for a total of 1,847 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began a year and a half ago.

VIDEO: Here’s what you need to know about B.C. vaccine card

RELATED: More B.C. hospitals delay surgeries as COVID-19 rises

New and active cases by region are:

• 233 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,669 active

• 123 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 926 active

• 253 new cases in Interior Health, 1,747 active

• 98 new cases in Northern Health, 752 active

• 65 new cases in Island Health, 487 active

• two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 13 active

