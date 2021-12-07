Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and vaccination lead Dr. Penny Ballem outline B.C.’s COVID-19 booster vaccine program, which begins booking third doses for people aged 65 and up this week. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and vaccination lead Dr. Penny Ballem outline B.C.’s COVID-19 booster vaccine program, which begins booking third doses for people aged 65 and up this week. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. records 326 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, one more death

New infections still mainly among unvaccinated people

B.C.’s health ministry continued to see relatively low transmission of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no new outbreaks in the health care system as booster doses of vaccine are nearly complete for people aged 70 and up.

B.C. public health teams recorded 326 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours up to Dec. 7, almost all of the prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus. There have now been five cases of the Omicron variant detected in B.C., all from people who have travelled from Africa or Iran, and none has resulted in severe illness, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

As of Dec. 7 there are 242 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, up one from Monday, 82 of them in intensive care, down from 89. There was one death attributed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, in the Northern Health region.

From Nov. 29-Dec. 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.7% of cases, out of the 18 per cent of people aged five and up who have not yet received two doses. From Nov. 22-Dec. 5, they accounted for 63.1% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. finds 5 cases of Omicron, no serious illness

RELATED: B.C. expanding booster doses to 65 and older

New and active cases by region for Dec. 7:

• 92 new cases in Fraser Health, 930 active

• 53 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 471 active

• 88 new cases in Interior Health, 561 active

• 22 new cases in Northern Health, 261 active

• 71 new cases in Island Health, 591 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Canadian traveller forced to stay in quarantine facility after negative COVID-19 test
Next story
Are you planning to travel this holiday season? 56% of British Columbians say no

Just Posted

Mayor Brian Taylor and Michele Caskey show off the B.C. Lung Federation’s 2021 Holiday Seals Tuesday, Dec. 7. Caskey’s dog Charlie was a very good boy for the photo-op. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
B.C. Lung Federation kicks off annual Seals Campaign

Canada Post customers mill about the post office at 475 73rd Ave. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Staffing issues’ disrupt mail delivery by Grand Forks Post Office

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
City of Castlegar submits GPS landing procedure for West Kootenay Regional Airport to regulator for approval

Zincton Mountain Resort would be built along the slopes of Whitewater Mountain near New Denver. The road shown south of the tenure is Highway 31A between New Denver and Kaslo. Photo: Brent Harley and Associates
Online survey shows range of support for Zincton ski development