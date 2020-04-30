B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry takes questions at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2020 (B.C. government)

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

B.C.’s slow increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases has continued with 25 new cases as of April 30, including 12 more cases in the outbreak at the medium security federal prison at Mission.

There were no new medical facility outbreaks, but additional cases at the 24 care homes have brought the total to 256 residents and 153 staff. Two more people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that the 2,112 B.C. cases come on the 100th day of public health warnings about COVID-19 cases that were showing up in travellers from China.

more to come…

Coronavirus

