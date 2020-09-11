Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count continues high, with 132 new cases reported Friday (Sept. 11) to bring the number of active cases in the province to 1,461.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak, at Evergreen Hamlets long-term care home in Surrey. There are currently 14 long-term care or assisted living facilities with outbreak precautions in place, and three acute-care facilities.

There were no additional deaths recorded, leaving the total related to the coronavirus pandemic at 213. Hospitalization remains low, with 49 people in acute care with COVID-19, 10 of them in intensive care.

The higher case count and investigations showing infections coming out of drinking parties and bars has caused provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to shut down banquet halls and night clubs, and restricting pubs and restaurants from selling alcohol after 10 p.m.

Henry has urged B.C. residents to restrict their “bubble” of close contacts further as school resumes, particularly for people who are in regular contact with elderly relatives.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
BC legislatureCoronavirus

