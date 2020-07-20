‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

The province has recorded 102 new cases in the past three days, leading Dr. Bonnie Henry to say Monday (July 20) that the province was at risk of “explosive growth.”

The new cases are from three reporting periods: 51 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 19 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 32 new cases from Sunday to Monday. That brings B.C.’s total number of cases to 3,300, of which 253 are currently active. There are now 16 people in hospital, four of whom are in ICU. None of the new cases are related to Site C, which has led to one case so far.

The province did not report any new deaths over the weekend, keeping the total death toll from the virus at 189. There are currently three outbreaks in health-care settings, two in long-term care and one in acute care.

“Most concerning, in the last week and a half we have seen a growth in our number of cases, particularly in young people,” Henry said. The median age of infection in B.C. so far is 50, while the median age for deaths is 85.

“We’re on the edge that might go up. The number of new cases… is concerning.”

Henry urged British Columbians to remember her refrain of “fewer faces and bigger spaces” even amid the warm weather and their travel plans this summer.

The provincial health officer said about 60 cases have emerged as a result of Kelowna COVID exposures, and health officials have previously said they will meet with Interior Health and local government to discuss plans for the summer.

“They’re often at resorts, or rented properties… can we put in measures to make sure that these types of parties aren’t happening?” Henry said, adding that officials are looking into it.

“We don’t want to be going back and closing things down.”

“The reproductive number is higher than one, and we have to do something about that,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said. The reproductive number is how many new people are infected by someone with COVID-19.

Henry asked anyone who has been near anyone who was exposed to COVID-19 to monitor themselves for symptoms, and if they’re concerned, to get tested – even if they’re not sure if they have symptoms.

