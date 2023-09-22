The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Coquitlam RCMP are on scene of an ongoing police incident Friday morning (Sept. 22). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Coquitlam RCMP are on scene of an ongoing police incident Friday morning (Sept. 22). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. premier says Coquitlam RCMP involved in ‘critical incident’

Coquitlam RCMP tells public to avoid area following police incident; Eby says more details to come

Premier David Eby says there’s been a “critical incident” involving Coquitlam RCMP Friday (Sept. 22).

Eby told reporters Friday during a media availability that he’d just received a briefing from Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and his team that there has been a “critical incident” in Coquitlam involving the RCMP.

“At this point we’re not in a position to be able to release details, but I can reassure the people of Coquitlam that there’s not a further threat to public safety.”

He added RCMP “expect to be in a position … to share more details soon.”

Asked if an officer had been killed in the incident, Eby wouldn’t confirm any details.

“There’s more work that has to be done before any information can be released by Coquitlam and as soon as we can share more information, we will.”

Coquitlam RCMP posted to social media Friday morning that due to an ongoing police incident Glen Drive is closed between Pinetree Way and High Street. Coquitlam RCMP were asking the public to avoid the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for further information.

