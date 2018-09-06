(Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Pharmacists want to stem the number of overdose deaths

B.C.’s community pharmacists welcome the partnership between the B.C. and federal governments that will see more resources made available to fight the province’s opioid crisis.

Today’s announcement of the shared investment of nearly $72 million dollars demonstrates the importance being placed on this issue, according to a news released issued by the BC Pharmacy Association.

Canada’s health minister has announced $71.7 million in emergency funding to help combat the opioid crisis in B.C. this morning.

READ MORE: Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

The BC Pharmacy Association and its members urge the government to make integrating pharmacists into the work being done to stem the number of overdose deaths a priority, the release said.

“For more than a year we have been advocating that community pharmacists be allowed to initiate Suboxone therapy for those patients needing access to opioid substitution therapy. We also have encouraged those leading B.C.’s response to the crisis to involve pharmacists in dispensing oral hydromorphone as part of a broader strategy to make clean drugs more widely available to people with opioid use disorder,” says Chris Waller, president of the BC Pharmacy Association.

READ MORE: Kelowna pharmacists play key role in distribution of naloxone kits

In simple terms, community pharmacists and the nearly 1,300 pharmacies serving 153 out of 160 communities across the province have largely been overlooked by those working to contain the crisis.

As B.C. looks towards investing in “hope” initiatives to improve local-level capacity, the association is optimistic that pharmacists will be given the chance to be involved in the development and implementation of these much-needed investments, the release said.

“All British Columbians want to stop the crisis and pharmacists want to be part of the healthcare team that meets the challenge and saves lives,” Waller said.

RELATED: Overdose Awareness Day event hears drug addiction is a health issue, not a moral issue

The British Columbia Pharmacy Association is a not-for-profit, voluntary, professional association of pharmacists and pharmacies. It represents more than 3,200 pharmacists and more than 900 pharmacies throughout B.C.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Beloved therapy cat reunited with 22-year-old B.C. man
Next story
Prime minister promised new timeline on TMX pipeline in weeks: Alberta premier

Just Posted

Council endorses buyouts, dikes for flooded neighbourhoods

As many as 100 homes could be bought out to protect against future flooding.

Konanz wins federal Conservative nomination

City councillor running for South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP in 2019

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

RDCK, other pools all shutdown this week; maintenance underway

Castlegar pool first to reopen, next week

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

Kelowna mayoral candidate vows to become homeless if elected

Joshua Hoggan says he will live in transient housing for a year if elected Oct. 20

B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Pharmacists want to stem the number of overdose deaths

Beloved therapy cat reunited with 22-year-old B.C. man

CatSpan member captures skittish kitty that went missing in July on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing still too psychotic, doctors say

No decision yet after review board holds new hearing to see if Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial

Canada backs British claims Russian officials approved spy’s poisoning

British authorities accused two Russian nationals of attempting to kill Sergei Skripal and daughter

Hall of famer Steve Nash changed game of basketball: high school coach

Ian Hyde-Lay said that he feels lucky to have played a part in the point guard’s journey

B.C. Wildfire Service says smoke still concern despite fewer blazes

About 481 fires were still active in the province on Thursday, down from 550 blazes mid-season

Big quake hits northern Japan, leaving 9 dead, 30 missing

Nearly 3 million households were left without power by the quake

Most Read