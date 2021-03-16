(File)

(File)

B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

People relying on disability assistance, income assistance and the senior’s supplement will get a boost in April.

In a Tuesday (March 16) news release, the province said that income assistance and disability assistance recipients will get a permanent $175 per month increase, the third since July 2017. People receiving the senior’s supplement will receive a $50 per month increase, the first since 1987.

The senior’s supplement increase will raise the maximum rate for a single person from $49.30 to $99.30 per month, benefitting up to 20,000 low-income seniors. The senior’s supplement is a provincial top-up to the federal Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement payment.

Individuals on income assistance who live in special care facilities will also have their comforts allowance increase by $20 to $115 per month. The comforts allowance lets individuals buy basic personal items and the increase reflects the rising costs of goods in the time since it was last increased in 2005.

READ MORE: ‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

DisabilitySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment
Next story
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Just Posted

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Xochilt Ramirez (left) and Zaynab Mohammed collaborated with a drummer, a guitarist and a filmmaker to produce Beneath the Surface, an artistic response to the Cold War Bunker at Touchstones Nelson. The two women share a pandemic bubble, hence the lack of physical distancing in the photo. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson performance responds to Cold War Bunker

Beneath the Surface, by Zaynab Mohammed and Xochilt Ramirez, will be launched online March 24

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

File photo
Grand Forks RCMP seize suspected drugs in weekend motel raid

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said police also found a large stock of cash

Métis elder Jean Lloyd (right) awaits her COVID-19 vaccination at Grand Forks’ Curling Centre on Monday morning, March 15. Pictured from the left are registered nurse Cindy Pickering and nurse practitioner Celia Evanson. Photo courtesy of the Interior Health Authority
Grand Forks, area seniors get Moderna vaccine

The Interior Health Authority is running two vaccine clinics across the Boundary

Third-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

The annual celebration of kindness puts paid to the idea that bullying was ever cool

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

On Saturday, March 13, a woman, who is not employed by RCR, showed her support for those who have said they do not feel comfortable in their work environment. (Photo submitted)
Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment

Three employees refused to show up to their shifts today over the allegations

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, had been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Most Read