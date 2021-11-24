B.C. officials urge residents to prep for more storms, say food supply is stable

Hwy. 1 is expected to reopen through the Fraser Valley on Thursday

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides is shown in this aerial photo along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Provincial officials said that the situation in B.C. could worsen over the coming days as heavy rainfall is expected to begin Wednesday (Nov. 24).

Public Safety Minister said that the incoming atmospheric rivers could prove devastating to already rain-soaked ground, especially for areas that grappled with wildfires and droughts over the summer.

Farnworth said there is a new ServiceBC hotline that can provide British Columbians with emergency updates, travel information and connect them with disaster financial aid. That hotline can be reached at

1-833-376-2452.

He urged residents to prepare to dig in for more storms ahead but not to panic: “buy only what you need.”

However, while food supply issues caused shortages in some communities earlier, Farnworth said there are action being taken to mitigate that. CP Rail trains are operatingand Farnworth said that the U.S. has created exemptions to allow truck drivers who do not usually go through the U.S. to be able to cross the border in order to get supplies across B.C.

“Our food supply chain remains stable,” said Agriculture Minister Lana Popham, adding that B.C.’s milk supply is up to 80 per cent of normal

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said that temporary repairs have been completed and “we can expect Hwy. 1 to reopen fully through the Fraser Valley tomorrow.”

More to come.

