B.C. municipality to take no action against councillor who posted sexist meme

Tek Manhas’s meme doesn’t violate North Cowichan council’s code of conduct, municipality concludes

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas’s action in posting a sexist meme on his personal Facebook page did not violate the municipality’s code of conduct, council has concluded.

After a review, North Cowichan’s lawyers determined that, although the post is not in alignment with council’s strategic values related to inclusion and a respectful workplace, the post was not a breach of the rules.

“Councillor Manhas has apologized and removed the post from his Facebook page and recognizes that a post of this nature does not meet the standard council is aspiring to, related to its workplace,” a release from CAO Ted Swabey’s office stated.

“This matter was reviewed by council and the matter has been concluded.”

The meme is of an old man holding a cigarette and can of beer saying “When your woman is acting up, just tell her ‘less bitchen’ more kitchen. Women love it when you rhyme.”

In a post last week on his Facebook page, Manhas said, “Last June I shared a post from somebody that at the time I thought was funny. However upon further self reflection and comments from the public I have taken down the post. I sincerely apologize for any negative effects or harm this may have caused to many people.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
municipal politics

