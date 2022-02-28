B.C. Lands and Water Minister Josie Osborne and Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen are sworn in to their new cabinet roles by Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, Government House, Feb. 25, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Lands and Water Minister Josie Osborne and Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen are sworn in to their new cabinet roles by Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, Government House, Feb. 25, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. municipalities still waiting for climate action fund details

$76 million over 3 years to reduce greenhouse gases

B.C. municipal leaders were assured Monday that they are getting a reactivated “green communities” committee and a promise that a long-awaited local government climate action fund will be “flexible and reliable,” but specifics of the program are not yet available.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson was flanked by Environment Minister George Heyman and Nathan Cullen, the new municipal affairs minister appointed last week, for an announcement that did little more than confirm the 2022 budget commitment of $76 million over three years for a grant fund.

“This program was developed with input from the Climate Solutions Council, including representatives from rural and urban regions of the province and the UBCM, and we are grateful for their help,” Cullen said at a news conference at the legislature Feb. 28. “My colleague Mr. Heyman and I look forward to sharing more details about the program in coming weeks, but this is just one more example of the actions we’re taking to support local governments as they face climate change objectives of tomorrow.”

Heyman said the province’s CleanBC program, which he called among the most progressive climate plans in North America, has led to heat pumps being installed at all 52 homes in the remote Gitga’at community of Hartley Bay on the north coast.

Robinson’s Feb. 22 budget included removal of provincial sales tax on heat pumps, already heavily subsidized by the province and B.C. Hydro, and removal of sales tax on used electric vehicles.

RELATED: Do heat pumps make sense in nothern B.C.?

RELATED: B.C. takes $25M from rural grants to help mill towns

RELATED: Horgan calls for local ideas on fire, flood protection

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Boundary Similkameen MLA keeps job duties after cabinet shuffle
Next story
Canadians can help Ukraine with money, media savvy

Just Posted

File photo
Grand Forks RCMP nab suspect after police cruisers hit

About 50 people gathered at Castlegar City Hall on Sunday to show support for the people of Ukraine. Photo: Jennifer Small
Castlegar woman organizes rally as Ukrainian hometown battered by airstrikes

U-13 Bruins’ coaches Matt Zamec (far left) and Corey Flodell (far right) celebrate with the team after their championship win at The Jack Sunday, Feb. 27. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ U-13 Bruins win West Kootenay playoffs

GFSS’s Senior Girls’ basketball team poses for a photo with coach Riley Friesen (back row, far right) after the girls’ loss against Fernie on Saturday, Feb. 19. Photo: Facebook - Riley Friesen
Grand Forks Secondary’s senior girls, boys basketball teams place second in Kootenay Zone playoffs