Fenella Sung of Canadian Friends of Hong Kong speaks to a protest rally outside the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, Vancouver, Sept. 25, 2019. Behind her is Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West (brown coat) and Coun. Steve Darling. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

The Union of B.C. Municipalities executive has responded to protests against China’s sponsorship of a reception for mayors and councillors, banning foreign sponsorships for future conventions.

The issue came to a head at the UBCM’s September convention in Vancouver, where some mayors attended and a group called Canadian Friends of Hong Kong staged a demonstration at the China reception. The event has been sponsored for several years, with the Chinese government paying $6,000 for permission to invite 2019 delegates for snacks, drinks and speeches by Chinese consular officials about the China-Canada relationship.

RELATED: ‘Shame on you!’ Demonstrators protest UBCM China reception

RELATED: B.C. students return from Hong Kong amidst growing tension

“Foreign governments will not be permitted to sponsor/finance any UBCM convention events such as receptions and other networking opportunities,” the UBCM said in a statement, following a review of its financing and sponsorship.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West delivered boxes of doughnuts to the door of the Chinese reception on Sept. 25, with the names and photos of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians who remain in Chinese custody on suspicion of espionage. Their arrests were widely seen as a reaction to the arrest of Chinese technology executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver airport in December 2018.

The UBCM executive decided to continue accepting sponsorships from corporations and unions to “sponsor any element” of the annual convention, which rotates between Vancouver, Victoria and Whistler. A highlight of each convention is a lavish reception sponsored by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents municipal employees across B.C.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC
Next story
South Okanagan–West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings named Critic for Natural Resources

Just Posted

Collections ongoing for Greenwood man who lost house to fire

A Coffeehouse entertainment night is set for Nov. 30 at Greenwood’s McArthur Centre

Grand Forks appoints new permanent fire chief

Acting Grand Forks fire chief George Seigler was appointed to the permanent position on Nov. 25

South Okanagan–West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings named Critic for Natural Resources

Cannings held this role with previous parliament, also named Deputy Critic for Transport

Council re-opens permit debate for pot shop at 7500 Donaldson Dr.

Coun. Moslin: decision to re-evaluate permit request from Weeds Glass & Gifts based on legal advice

Grand Forks artist wins prize at Trail exhibition

Darlene Dautel recognized for her painting of a holiday memory

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Most Read