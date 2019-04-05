B.C. man who created ‘revenge porn’ website charged with probation breach

Patrick Fox was sentenced to nearly four years behind bars for criminally harassing his ex-wife

Patrick Fox of Burnaby is shown in this undated handout image. (Handout via The Canadian Press)

A man convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife through a revenge website has been charged with breaching a probation order.

The RCMP say Patrick Fox was arrested Thursday in Burnaby.

B.C. man created revenge porn website to target 'evil' ex-wife

He was sentenced to nearly four years in prison in 2017 for illegally possessing a firearm and criminally harassing Desiree Capuano, who lived in the United States.

Fox’s trial heard Capuano was harassed through hundreds of threatening emails and the website, which falsely maligned her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser.

In a statement, the B.C.’s prosecution service says Fox is charged with failing to report as directed to a probation officer, leaving the province without permission from his probation officer, and attending within 100 metres of the U.S. border.

A bail hearing for Fox on Friday was adjourned until Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

