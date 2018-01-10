Bryan Kupiak is shown in an undated photo provided by CFJC Kamloops. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

A B.C. man is fighting for his life after the federal government declared him dead twice following a bureaucratic mix-up.

The trouble began last October when Kamloops resident Bryan Kupiak, who is in his mid-60s, received an old age security statement addressed to his estate.

Kupiak says the government had mistakenly put his social insurance number on the death certificate for his mother, who had passed away a month earlier.

The error meant he was temporarily cut off from all of his benefits, including his pension, but he was brought back to life a week later with the help of his member of Parliament, Cathy McLeod.

Kupiak says he thought the matter had been settled, until Kupiak’s wife received a letter from the government on Sunday that described her as a widow.

Kupiak says dealing with the administrative error is too much to handle for the second time, especially while he is still grieving the death of his mother.

“I figure, okay we’re good, and then now my wife’s a widow. That means I’m still dead,” Kupiak says.

He says he intends to contact McLeod’s office once again for help.

(CFJC Kamloops)

Jill Sperling, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza
Next story
Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

Just Posted

RCMP confirm Christina Lake crash

The crash occured Tuesday morning.

Grand Forks arena not impacted by ammonia regulations: RDKB

The new enforcement regulations will not impact arena staffing.

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in Kootenay backcountry

The duo were reported missing by Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

UPDATE: Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

Air quality advisory cancelled

The advisory was issued at 11 a.m. Thursday.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Gamblers must report source for buy-ins of $10,000 and up

Most Read