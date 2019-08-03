Saeed Malekpour, a man imprisoned in Iran since 2008, arrived back in Canada on Friday, according to a Twitter account ran by his sister. (Twitter/@FreeSaeedM)

B.C. man imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns to Canada

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, arrived Friday to Canada

A man imprisoned in Iran for more than a decade is back in Canada.

According to a Twitter account run by Saeed Malekpour’s sister, he arrived in Canada Friday evening.

“Breaking: My brother Saeed Malekpour has just arrived to Canada!” the tweet, from Maryam Malekpour, reads. “The nightmare is finally over!”

Malekpour, who was a web programmer in Victoria and who had permanent resident status in Canada, was arrested in Iran in 2008 on allegations that an open-source program he made allowed photos to be uploaded to pornographic websites, according to Amnesty International.

He was 33 years old and visiting his dying father at the time of the arrest. He spent more than a decade in Evin Prison, the organization said.

A spokesperson with Global Affairs Canada did not provide details on Malekpour’s return, but said in a statement Canada welcomes the news he is back in Canada.

“Canada welcomes the news that Saeed Malekpour has been reunited with his family in Canada. We have advocated for Mr. Malekpour’s release and are pleased that he is now in Canada,” the statement read.

A campaign, Free Saeed Now, was spearheaded by his sister, calling for his release.

Black Press Media has reached out to Maryam Malekpour for comment.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. outdoor clubs get funding boost from province

Just Posted

Songs and stories from Eastern Steppe coming to Boundary Museum

Namgar Lhasaranova fuses music from her home to share with global audiences

Helping neighbours across the continent

Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers complete Grand Forks rebuilds, begin new ones

Boundary historian still hunting for lost stories

Rose Gobeil has been collecting stories of the Boundary since she moved to the area in the 1970s

Warming centre lease expires end of August, Whispers of Hope confirms

A July 31 deadline was initially given to the operators but was changed to allow for month’s notice

Don’t ‘hijack the process’: South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates fire back

Conservative candidate Helena Konanz issued a challenge to the other candidates in the riding

UPDATE: 22 injured, 1 dead in Texas mall shooting

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area

B.C. man imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns to Canada

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, arrived Friday to Canada

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police consider foul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Most Read