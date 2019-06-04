A spotted pond turtle, one of six endangered species a Vancouver man smuggled into Canada. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

A Vancouver man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle in 19 live turtles into Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Li Wan was ordered to pay $18,000 after violating the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act.

In a Monday news release, authorities say Wan pleaded guilty to smuggling 19 turtles, with 16 different breeds, across the border into Canada.

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered and require a permit to bring into the country.

All 19 turtles were seized from Wan.

Most Read