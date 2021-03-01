B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

A B.C. man has died and a woman is seriously injured after a shooting in Ontario on Sunday night.
Police responded to the incident just after 7:15 p.m. in an industrial area in Stoney Creek, Ont., east of Hamilton. There, they found the body of Tyler Pratt, a 39-year-old who recently moved from B.C.
A 26-year-old woman was also found suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to hospital and remains in serious condition.
During a news conference Monday, Det. Sgt. Jim Callender said they believe the suspect or suspects involved left in a new model white Land Rover SUV, urging anyone with surveillance footage or information to come forward.
Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
