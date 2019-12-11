A national public inquiry into money laundering is a good thing no matter which party wins the federal election, says British Columbia’s attorney general. British Columbia Attorney General David Eby looks on during a news conference in Vancouver, Friday, May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. makes regulatory change in battle against money laundering

Attorney General David Eby says the change addresses concerns raised by former RCMP officer Peter German

The B.C. government is giving the province’s gambling regulator greater independence to set and enforce regulatory policy in the fight against money laundering.

The government says it is transitioning the gaming control and enforcement branch to a new independent gambling control office, which will focus exclusively on regulatory policy related to gambling, horse racing and responsible-gambling programs.

Until this change, the branch has set and enforced policy while also providing advice to the province on business matters involving the B.C. Lottery Corp.

Attorney General David Eby says the change addresses concerns raised by former RCMP officer Peter German in a report done for the provincial government.

ALSO READ: Large cash purchases, ‘lifestyle audits’ to fight money laundering gain support in B.C.

He warned that dual responsibility could create conflicts of interest and impede anti-money laundering measures.

Eby says he expects the change to be effective.

“The IGCO will have the mandate, authority and independence to ensure the overall integrity of gambling in B.C.,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This change will make it far easier to keep dirty money out of our province.”

The Canadian Press

