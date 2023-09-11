B.C. launches task force to deal climate emergencies

B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are visiting the province’s wildfire-hit southern interior Monday to meet with those affected by this season’s devastating wildfires. Eby, here seen in West Kelowna on Aug. 22, used the occasion of Monday’s visit to announce a task to deal with climate-related emergencies. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Premier David Eby used the occasion of a visit to wildfire-stricken areas in the southern Interior Monday (Sept. 11) to announce a task force on climate-related emergencies.

While the current focus remains on fighting existing wildfires as well as helping people and communities deal with drought conditions across the province, the government must also update and enhance its responses to the “near-constant series of emergencies” caused by climate change.

“That’s why our government will be launching the expert task force on emergencies to determine how we can simultaneously better support those on the front lines and help apply the lessons we have learned in preparation for the next emergency,” he said in a statement released Monday morning prior to a news conference in Kamloops. Eby is planning to visit Salmon Arm Monday afternoon to meet with people affected by wildfire, local leaders, volunteers and BC Wildfire Services personnel.

The announced task force will consider among other issues increased recruitment of local volunteers, provincial collaboration with local municipalities and First Nations, the incorporation of municipal firefighting and other emergency forces and the use of enhanced technology.

The statement also notes that the task force will look at ways to address the need for more accessible support for evacuees, with specific attention to timely access to short-term financial help and accommodation.

“This has been the worst wildfire season our province has faced and while we are coping with a historic drought, we must be ready for the risk of severe flooding later this year,” he said. “These crises are indeed scary for many people and government will be there to adapt and immediately support people, no matter what we face, together.”

