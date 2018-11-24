A home on Katzie First Nation in Pitt Meadows, which is receiving $7.8 million for 39 units of on-reserve housing. (File photo)

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

The B.C. government is investing $231 million to build more than 1,100 new affordable homes for Indigenous residents in 26 communities across the province.

It says the first set of homes selected through a new Indigenous housing fund include nearly 780 off-reserve homes and close to 370 homes on-reserve, making the province the first to invest in on-reserve housing.

Housing Minister Selina Robinson made the announcement today on the Katzie First Nation reserve in Pitt Meadows, which is receiving $7.8 million for 39 units of on-reserve housing for youth, elders and families.

Katzie Chief Grace Leon Cunningham says in a statement she’s extremely grateful that the community’s housing project was approved and the new units will have a significant impact for generations to come.

Robinson says the 1,143 new homes will be built over the next two to four years and are part of a 10-year, $550-million commitment to build 1,750 new social housing units for Indigenous Peoples.

READ MORE: B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser says Indigenous residents have faced disproportionately extraordinary housing challenges and stable housing is critical for keeping their communities and families thriving.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature
Next story
Opposition pushes for emergency meeting amid B.C. legislature turmoil

Just Posted

Japanese walkers approach Nelson on cross-Canada trek

The pair plan to walk to Nova Scotia

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Grand Forks to receive business recovery funds post-flood

The community will receive two Rural Dividends grants for a total of $655,000.

Columbia Basin Trust announces grant for technology upgrades

The deadline for organizations to apply is Dec. 17

Road trip comes to end with split for Grand Forks Border Bruins

The team is coming off its longest road trip this season.

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Otter has eaten seven decorative koi so far at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

Canadian Mental Health Association says 2%-3% of British Columbians get seasonal affective disorder

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Canucks see winless skid hit 8 after 4-0 loss to Sharks

San Jose’s Joe Thornton passes another big milestone in victory

Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos players back on the ice

Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Ryan Straschnitzki and Jacob Wassermann back together

Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

The Senate is set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, to deal with the bill,

Most Read