Children and Family Development Minister Mitzi Dean as she introduced two new pieces of legislation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Screen grab)

Children and Family Development Minister Mitzi Dean as she introduced two new pieces of legislation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Screen grab)

B.C. inches towards universal child care, pledges to support Indigenous-led initiatives

The Early Learning and Childcare and Early Childhood Educators recapture the original B.C. Child Care Act introduced in 1996

B.C. introduced the creation of two pieces of legislation Tuesday (June 8) to propel child care in the province towards a more inclusive, universal system.

“These acts are long-overdue,” said Minister Katrina Chen of State for Child Care as she proposed the Early Learning and Childcare (ELCC) and Early Childhood Educators acts.

The ELCC, once enacted, will require the Ministry of Children and Family Development to produce annual progress reports on actions its taken, including its efforts to support Indigenous-led child care.

“It will give the minister responsible the authority to create new regulations, including the ability to set limits on child-care fees for parents,” Chen added.

“Parents are going to see fees being reduced in this province.”

RELATED: B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

Sharon Gregson, spokesperson for the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C. said the group has been calling for legislation of this kind since 2011.

“There is much more for government to do,” she emphasized.

“We are hopeful this legislation will support the development of the universal, high-quality, affordable public system that British Columbians expect.”

Early Childcare Educators act

The proposed ECE act will see a stand-alone statute established for B.C. early childhood educators of whom Chen said 97 per cent are women.

“People involved in taking care of children will have their information published online in a registry. Registrars will also be able to review investigations and complaints into daycares.”

ECEs who have received training abroad will be able to apply for temporary certification in order to get to work faster, filling gaps in the province’s ECE shortage.

The legislation recaptures the momentum of the original B.C. Child Care Act introduced in 1996, which allowed the minister in charge to administer child care subsidies to parents and prevented garnishment or seizure of them.

“Our government committed to transform the fragmented child care ‘patch work’ into an early learning and child care system,” added Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development.

The legislation will be adapted based on input from the child care sector, advocates, families, First Nations leaders and Indigenous partners, Chen said.

READ MORE: Federal Budget 2021: Liberals pledge $30B for child care with eye to reducing fees


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Childcare

Previous story
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Just Posted

Grand Forks’ Roly Russell, pictured here at a campaign rally last October, is the MLA for the Boundary-Similkameen. He serves as parliamentary secretary for rural development. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
MLA Russell supports ‘paradigm shift’ in forestry sector

‘More deferrals to protect old-growth forests are coming this summer,’ Russell writes in op-ed

Nelson’s Rob and Kristina Little were each infected by COVID-19. For Rob, that meant nearly a month in an intensive care unit at Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Submitted
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Conceptual drawing of the proposed New Denver affordable housing project: Illustration: Zigloo Studio Inc.
Kaslo and New Denver get $1 million each for affordable housing projects from BC Housing

The housing projects will each cost a total of $3.5 million

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Jeanette Makortoff is on a mission to say thank you to the first responders, health care providers and facilities that saved her life 10 years ago. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar accident survivor runs to say thank you

Jeanette Makortoff is on a mission to say thank you to the people that saved her life 10 years ago

Children and Family Development Minister Mitzi Dean as she introduced two new pieces of legislation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Screen grab)
B.C. inches towards universal child care, pledges to support Indigenous-led initiatives

The Early Learning and Childcare and Early Childhood Educators recapture the original B.C. Child Care Act introduced in 1996

Hunting and fish have been deemed an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat

Unlikely alliance includes fishers, trappers, naturalists and conservation organizations

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of Pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal ministers outline principles of $647M fund to protect Pacific salmon

Feds say programs will be in collaboration with Indigenous, commercial and recreational fishers

Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller speak about the need for addiction treatment facility near Vanderhoof, March 2021. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Agriculture minister insists she is not interfering in land commission

(Phil McLachlan – Western News)
Not much optimism from B.C.’s wildfire risk watchers

Significant lack of rainfall this year has southern Interior communities bracing for a rough season

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners and those between the ages of 18 and 34 were the most likely targets

More inventory is becoming available in the Kootenay market. Black Press file
Kootenay real estate sales slightly lower, but still ahead of last year

More inventory is entering the market says Kootenay Associaton of Realtors

Most Read