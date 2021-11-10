FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

B.C. housing market supply ‘historically low,’ could increase with rising mortgage rates

BCREA says that even with rising rates, it will take time for supply to recover

The province’s housing market is at a “historically low supply,” according to the B.C. Real Estate Association.

According to the association, active residential listings were down nearly 40 per cent year-over-year for October, continuing a five-month downward trend.

A total of 9,593 residential unit sales were recorded in October, a drop of 13.7 per cent since the same month last year, while the average price was up 18.9 per cent to $964,777.

Unit sales have fallen across most of B.C. with the biggest drop being in Victoria with a 25.3 per cent decrease. Unit sales did increase in the South Peace River region by 22.9 per cent.

Prices increased everywhere except the South Peace River region, with the biggest jump on Vancouver Island (outside of Victoria) where they increased by 34.3 per cent.

However, chief economist Brendon Ogmundson said there could be some hope on the horizon.

“Rising mortgage rates should start to temper sales activity next year, but even with a moderation in demand it will take quite some time for the inventory of homes to return to a healthy level,” Ogmundson said.

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Previous story
Métis Nation, Terry Fox Foundation partner to create new sash to honour Canadian hero

Just Posted

Photo: Laurie Tritschler
City to partner with First Nation in housing development

Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo
Conservation officers investigating killing of 3 mule deer near Castlegar

(L-R) Coun. Everett Baker was appointed the City of Grand Forks’ liaison to housing minister David Eby’s office in March 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Province turns thumbs down on supportive housing at Grand Forks’ Moto site

KBRH Health Foundation will purchase a new pulmonary function testing system with help from TB Vets. Photo: TB Vets
TB Vets fund new pulmonary equipment for Kootenay Boundary