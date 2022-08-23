A Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation after a hiker fell 100 feet off a cliff in a B.C. provincial park. (Nick Zupan photo)

A Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation after a hiker fell 100 feet off a cliff in a B.C. provincial park. (Nick Zupan photo)

B.C. hiker transported to hospital after falling 100 feet off a cliff

Coquitlam Search and Rescue responded to the call for help around 8 p.m. Monday (Aug. 22)

Coquitlam Search and Rescue received a call last night (Aug. 22) to save a hiker who had fallen 100 feet off a cliff near Barton Point in Indian Arm Provincial Park.

In a social media post, Coquitlam Search and Rescue said the hiker’s partner confirmed the fallen hiker was in and out of consciousness after the fall.

Crews responded both on foot and using all-terrain vehicles. But due to the nature of the injuries, a Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation.

The hiker was air lifted to the Vancouver Airport and transferred to BC Emergency Health Services shortly after midnight.

BCEHS declined to comment on the status of the hiker’s injuries.

READ MORE: Military dealing with gap in search-and-rescue services due to new procurement delay

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Single mothers group challenges B.C. government stance on legal aid system
Next story
Funding boost for Victoria organization will bolster mental health supports for B.C. women

Just Posted

Love in the Time of Fentanyl, which won an award at this year’s DOXA Documentary Film Festival, screens at Nelson’s Civic Theatre on Aug. 29. Admission is free. Photo: Love in the Time of Fentanyl
Breaking the law to provide safe drugs? Nelson advocate says it should be considered

This black bear was caught on video playing with the water feature in South Okanagan West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings’ backyard on Sunday. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Black bear plays in Penticton MP’s bird bath

David Eby takes a selfie with two supporters during a campaign event in Nelson on Saturday. Eby is one of two NDP candidates running to replace John Horgan as the party’s leader and B.C.’s premier. Photo: Tyler Harper
At campaign stop in Nelson, David Eby says all-party committee should implement changes to Police Act

Gord Turner
REVIEW: Kootenay author Iona Whishaw’s latest mystery novel satisfies