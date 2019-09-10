A public service announcement has been issued by B.C. health authorities and the B.C. Ministry of Health for people considering undergoing needle-free filler treatments. (File photo)

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

A public service announcement has been issued by B.C. health authorities and the B.C. Ministry of Health for anyone considering undergoing needle-free filler treatments.

These procedures use a pressurized pen to insert hyaluronic acid fillers into the skin without the use of needles or injections.

At this time, no needle-free pressurized pen has been approved for use by Health Canada, thus no one — even regulated health professionals — should be providing fillers with this type of device.

READ ALSO: ‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

According to Island Health, the administration of fillers by any means is a restricted activity that should only be performed by regulated health professionals such as a physician or surgeon.

READ ALSO: Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

Anyone undergoing a filler treatment should ensure the fillers are administered by a health professional and that both the filler and the device used to administer the fillers have been approved by Health Canada.

If you are aware of a filler procedure being performed by someone other than a health professional, you can report this unlawful practice to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC.

