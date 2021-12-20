Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

B.C. gives $720K grant to organization supporting seniors at risk of homelessness

SHINE helps connect seniors to housing and other supports

The province is giving $720,000 in funding to the SHINE program, which help seniors find support and housing in B.C.

The announcement was made by Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcomson in Nanaimo on Monday (Dec. 20).

The SHINE program (Seniors Housing Information and Navigation Ease) is led by the Seniors Services Society of BC and “is a province-wide initiative designed to facilitate timely access to and navigation of appropriate housing services and supports for seniors.”

Society CEO Alison Silgardo said that the past couple of years have shown the need to help seniors to navigate housing and other supports.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Previous story
Boundary museum directors resign after AGM held up
Next story
B.C. extends 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees for another year

Just Posted

The accused appeared at Grand Forks provincial court Tuesday, Dec. 14. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
West Boundary man pleads not guilty to criminal, driving charges

Stock image.
Man accused in alleged Grand Forks assault to be tried at Supreme Court

Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks court sees co-accused appear on charges related to allegedly violent incident

Image: midwaybc.ca
Midway community centre project to go ahead next summer