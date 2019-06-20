Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and B.C. Premier John Horgan (Black Press Media files)

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

The B.C. government has filed a second lawsuit against Alberta over its turn-off-the-taps legislation.

READ MORE: Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

A statement of claim filed in Federal Court on June 14 is similar to a document filed last month in Alberta’s Court of Queen’s Bench that alleges Alberta introduced the bill to inflict economic pain on B.C. by limiting the supply of petroleum products to the province.

The claim says Alberta’s attorney general brought an application to have the action dismissed in the Court of Queen’s Bench on the grounds that B.C. has no standing to challenge laws created in the Alberta legislature and that the legal action is premature.

The B.C. government says it believes the case can be heard in Alberta but if it is found not to have standing there, it wants the Federal Court to declare Alberta’s Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act unconstitutional.

WATCH: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Alberta’s former NDP government passed the bill but it wasn’t proclaimed into law until after the United Conservative Party was elected earlier this year.

The Canadian Press

