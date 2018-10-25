(News Bulletin file)

B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

A Nanaimo-bound ferry couldn’t completely avoid a flotilla of fishing boats yesterday afternoon.

The B.C. Ferries vessel got tangled in a net Wednesday at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday. The Queen of Alberni ferry, travelling from Tsawwassen to Duke Point terminal, encountered a contingent of vessels, according to Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries’ spokeswoman.

“At 4:50 p.m., the ship was just off of Entrance Island,” said Marshall. “There was approximately 75 fishing vessels all in the area, so the Alberni slowed down to about six knots to try to safely navigate through all these fishing vessels. There was one fishing vessel with poorly marked netting and so the crew on the [Alberni] did not see the netting and it did get tangled in our propeller.”

Marshall said the ship “went to stern,” and it appears as if the line snapped. There was no damage to the Queen of Alberni and no reports of any injuries, she said.

Ferry crew tried to contact the fishing vessel, but there was no response, said Marshall, and the incident has been reported to the Canadian ministry of fisheries and oceans.

The route is one that sees frequent ferry traffic with vessels travelling through the area 365 days a year, said Marshall, and crews operate ferries in a “defensive manner.”

“There’s certainly rules of the road, but you never know if the other vessels are going to obey them, so we certainly try to be defensive when we’re operating and we would hope that other boaters respect the rules of the road,” Marshall said.

Marshall said B.C. Ferries appreciates fisherman are trying to make a living, but suggests they try to avoid ferry routes.

A message seeking comment was left with the ministry.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive
Next story
B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Just Posted

Midway elects new mayor, Greenwood re-elects incumbent

Martin Fromme is Midway’s new mayor, joining incumbent Ed Smith as City of Greenwood mayor.

Grand Forks carries watershed service referendum YES vote

The referendum passed with 1,535 votes.

Grand Forks elects new mayor, fresh council

Taylor defeats Everett Baker for mayor in close race

15 new mayors to take office across the Kootenays

Here’s a look at the highlights from across the Kootenay region in B.C.

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter takes off 1 month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Most Read