A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as Trans Mountain remains offline

Limit of 30 litres per gas station visit applies to southwest B.C.

The province is extending its gasoline rationing measures in the southwest region of B.C. until Dec. 14.

The state of emergency will remain until that time as well.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said that retailers and motorists have cooperated with the gas rationing measures, which set limits at 30 litres per visit in southwestern B.C.

“We have been able to maintain a steady fuel supply to the region,” Ralston said.

The fuel restrictions apply only to non-essential and non-commercial motorists; commercial operators can continue to fill up without restrictions, typically using card-lock gas stations.

The Trans Mountain pipeline, which has be down since Nov. 14, normally brings about 85 per cent of the fuel required for refining at B.C.’s sole refinery in Burnaby.

“The sourcing from the United States has been very effective as well as CP rail bringing in fuel from Alberta,” Ralston said, adding that the pipeline was expected to be back online “soon,” but that when it does return it will be operating at reduced pressure.

However, Ralston noted, the incoming atmospheric river could delay reopening as it begins to drench the province on Tuesday.

“We know that a large weather system is expected to hit in the days ahead,” he said. “What we don’t know is what impact that will have on our railways, roads, and the pipeline infrastructure in the province.”

READ MORE: ‘Tiger Dam’ being built on Highway 1 in Abbotsford to hold back floodwaters

READ MORE: B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Northern B.C. MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition
Next story
Quesnel pulp mill to shut down due to transportation issues

Just Posted

Little girls and boys are invited to meet Santa when he pulls into Midway Saturday, Dec. 4. Poster courtesy of John Hibberson
Santa coming to Midway museum

(L-R) Volunteers Pierre Sinclaire, Thomas Barnett, Florian Landry, Ed Barnett and Dave Melone braved the elements to get the job done last week. Photo courtesy of Lisa Sims.
New signs advertise next year’s Rock Creek Fall Fair

The Boundary Women’s Coalition provides a host of community resources for area women and children impacted by abuse. Photo courtesy of Joyce O’Doherty.
Last week of ticket sales for Boundary Women’s Coalition raffle

Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Association members pose for a photo at their AGM Nov. 17. Back row (L-R): Kelly McIver, Larry Kost (Vice President), Art Harfman, Pierre Sinclaire, Debra Pownall (Treasurer), Glenda Corbett, Ed Barnett Front row (L-R): Tony Kost, Rachel Lautard (Secretary), Ilana Fraser, Dean Corbett (President). Photo courtesy of Lisa Sims
Rock Creek Fall Fair Association looking forward to 2022 after AGM