B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

Photo taken Aug. 7, 2018 of the Island Lake wildfire burning through Francois Lake Provincial Park. (John Calogheros/Facebook)

Due to cooler weather and progress in containing the hundreds of wildfires burning across B.C., the province has cancelled its state of emergency.

The state of emergency, which gives a range of agencies the authority to take any necessary action to fight the fires, was declared Aug. 15 and extended once. At its worst, more than 600 wildfires were burning across B.C.

To date, 1.3 million hectares of land has been burned.

To note: There are still 29 wildfires of note, which means they are highly visible or have the potential to threaten public safety. #BCwildfires18 pic.twitter.com/na7bAEgOcl — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) September 7, 2018

This past week, there was a significant reduction in the number of properties under evacuation order and many residents are now returning home, the province said in a news release Friday.

Still, 485 wildfires continue to burn in B.C., with 10 evacuation orders impacting nearly 2,000 people in effect. There are also a remaining 4,800 people in homes under an evacuation alert.

The B.C. government said it can declare a provincial state of emergency at any time as needed.

More to come.

