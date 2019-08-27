B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

The prosecutor focused on two little girls’ notes to Santa and unopened gifts Tuesday at the at the B.C. Supreme Court trial for the Vancouver Island man accused of killing his daughters on Christmas Day 2017.

Crown attorney Patrick Weir began by asking Andrew Berry for details of his activities with the girls, six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry, on Christmas Eve.

It was Berry’s last full day with them, Weir said.

It was just another day, Berry replied.

“It must have been a very memorable day… you must have relived that day,” Weir said.

Berry said he didn’t have a vivid memory of what happened that day.

He is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of the girls in Oak Bay on Christmas Day in 2017.

Weir asked for details of their outing to the recreational centre and what the father and daughters did that morning.

“You’re trying to parse this out in a level of detail that I just cannot remember,” Berry said.

RELATED: Andrew Berry tells murder trial he didn’t lie about loan shark

Weir asked Berry about a note written to Santa by Chloe that read: “Dear Santa, Enjoy the bunny crackers from Chloe, Aubrey and Andy.”

Another note from the girls told Santa there was an unopened toothbrush for him to use after he ate the crackers.

Crime scene photos presented at the jury trial showed a bowl with cracker crumbs and an unopened toothbrush.

“I’m going to suggest those stockings were empty. I’m going to suggest there were no gifts at all from you to the girls that morning,” Weir said.

“No,” Berry said.

The Crown’s theory is that Berry killed the girls and then tried to kill himself, but Berry says he owed thousands of dollars to the loan shark named Paul and was attacked in his apartment.

Berry has told the trial that Paul was someone who was in his 30s when he first got to know him about 20 years ago, but he didn’t know the man’s last name.

