A nurse attends to a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. COVID-19 infections continue to climb, 11 more deaths Friday

Nearly 300 in hospital, 3 out of 4 not fully vaccinated

B.C. public health teams reported another 768 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, continuing an upward trend in infections, hospitalizations and deaths this week.

There are 298 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 17, up seven in the past 24 hours, and 135 of those in intensive care, up one from Thursday. There were 11 additional deaths reported, continuing an upward trend in fatalities from COVID-19, which has claimed 1,888 B.C. lives since the pandemic began. Four of Friday’s deaths were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, five in Interior Health and two in Fraser Health.

From Sept. 9-15, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 75.9% of cases and from Sept. 2-15 they accounted for 86.2% of hospitalizations. After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 35.1 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated, the B.C. health ministry calculates.

As of Sept. 17, 86.5% (4,008,076) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.9% (3,659,495) have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Sept. 17:

• 239 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,846 active

• 83 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,043 active

• 183 new cases in Interior Health, 1,499 active

• 161 new cases in Northern Health, 933 active

• 102 new cases in Island Health, 700 active

