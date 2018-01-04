B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Penticton, Qualicum Beach and Squamish are the B.C. cities that were named as top places Canadians recommend to visit in a recent Expedia survey.

Using the responses of 1,000 Canadians as the baseline, which ranged from specific cities to provinces as a whole, the content team for Expedia Canada Travel Blog released the 18 cities that were chosen as places recommended to fellow travellers to visit in 2018.

“You wouldn’t believe how many survey-takers recommended British Columbia as a top spot to visit in 2018. It could be the picturesque landscapes, epic cities like Vancouver or Kelowna, or even the growing foodie scene. But we’re going to take a different angle: beer,” the blog states.

The blog says Penticton should be your first stop because of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Craft Beer and Cider Festival, followed by stops at local breweries or spirits providers.

Qualicum Beach was chosen for the four-hour vertical cave challenge, along with other exercise, adventure and thrilling adventures. Squamish was chosen for similar reasons.

“Do you have a ton of friends who blow off plans to go climbing when the weather is good? Well, in 2018, you can be ‘that’ friend, and join them. If you need a place to get those kinks out of your joints and muscles, might we suggest Squamish in our poll-popular British Columbia? There are a ton of rock climbing areas as well as major outside events that will get you from couch potato to mountain goddess in no time,” states the blog.

Other cities chosen from the survey results include Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Lahaina, Hawaii, Tokyo, Japan and Gulf Shores, Alabama.