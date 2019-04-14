Gas prices in White Rock reached $1.709 a litre Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

The City of White Rock just broke a North American record, but it isn’t necessarily a good thing.

According to GasBuddy.com, gasoline at the Petro-Canada in White Rock reached $1.709 a litre.

Other gas stations in the South Surrey area reached $1.689 at Chevron (1776 Martin Dr.), $1.689 at Chevron (1278 King George Blvd.) and $1.519 at Shell (2025 152 St.).

The wave of new prices for all of Metro Vancouver makes it the third week in a row of high costs at the pump.

On Friday morning, gas stations in and around Vancouver were selling gas for 168.9 cents per litre. In Abbotsford, where gas prices don’t include a transit tax, gas was roughly 145.9 cents a litre.

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Dan McTeague had said on Twitter Friday that $1.699 per litre was a North American record of any major city.

McTeague has blamed the hike on the increase to B.C.’s carbon tax that came into effect on April 1, adding about a cent per litre, as well as two major fuel suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance. One of those refineries is expected to be up and running over the next few days.

In contrast, gas prices in Toronto are hovering around $1.15 a litre.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau celebrates Vaisakhi in B.C. after feds remove ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism report
Next story
Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Just Posted

Facing high regulatory barriers, Kootenay cannabis producers gather for support

Symposium on barriers facing legalization attended by hundreds

U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty

Katrine Conroy says flood risk and hydro power were topics of discussion

Snowfall warning for the Kootenays

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Friday afternoon, snowfall up to 10 cm called for Saturday

RDKB offers emergency alert app

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary launches alert system designed for small/medium-sized regions

West Kootenay Regional Airport to get almost $1.3 million in upgrades

Funding from the federal government will enhance lighting at Castlegar’s airport.

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max 8 jets

Countries around the world grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash last month

Revelstoke Grizzlies win Cyclone Taylor Cup

They beat the Victoria Cougars for the provincial title

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Most Read