Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)

B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

The B.C. broadcaster whose leg was broken after an aggressive confrontation with a street preacher in August has filed a civil lawsuit, naming the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Police along, with the preacher, for failing to keep the peace.

Justin Morissette, a sports broadcaster, interrupted an anti-LGBTQ street preacher’s sermon last summer, and was allegedly attacked by the Dorre Love and another man who has not been named. Morissette was left with two broken bones and a dislocated knee.

Six months later, Morissette is just now able to fully weight bear on the leg, but is not yet walking or back to work.

Morissette’s lawyer Jim Hanson said the city and police were well aware of the nuisance Love was causing in the West End, and failed in their duty to protect the community.

“This gentleman was spewing hate speech from a microphone on the corner. He was making the area around unlivable because of his persistent haranguing. His loud speech was offensive and full of hatred and vitriol,” Hanson said.

Love and the ministry he was associated with are also named in the suit.

Love, who says he acted in self defense, has been charged with aggravated assault but has not yet been tried in court. He shared a news report of the incident last August on social media with the caption, “Christian Discrimination. Preacher wrongfully arrested.”

“We take the position that a man doesn’t have the right to stand on a street corner and spew hatred towards the LGBT community or any other community,” Hanson said.

READ MORE: B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Love was arrested for Anti-Social Behaviour in July, a month before the altercation with Morissette, and told police at that time he wouldn’t stop preaching. Hanson argues this shows the police knew the hate-speech would continue, and says they should have taken more decisive action.

“We seek compensation for Mr. Morissette so that he can get on with his life, but we also seek set a precedent the local governments have a responsibility to ensure that this kind of anti-social, hateful conduct that makes communities unlivable is brought to an end.”

The organization he was affiliated with, Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries, was founded in Toronto and features projects like “Church is Essential”, “Christian Positive Space” and “Stop Bullying Christians Now.”

As for free speech argument, Hanson said “The right of free speech is not the right to make yourself a nuisance and inflame a community and to bring pain and suffering through your hateful language.”

The City of Vancouver hasn’t received the notice of claim yet and so declined to comment. Love and Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries have not responded to requests for interview.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

lawsuitLGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks Conservation Officers want pet owners to be aware of area predators
Next story
Winlaw artist Lou Lynn wins Governor General’s award

Just Posted

Winlaw artist Lou Lynn is one of eight Canadians to win a Governor General's award this year. Photo: Janet Dwyer
Winlaw artist Lou Lynn wins Governor General’s award

Lynn is among eight artists honoured throughout Canada

Castlegar’s Gabrielle Herle (right) will be one of the speakers at the conference. She is seen here with Wendy Gaskill from Chinook Scaffolding accepting their Contractor of the Year Award in 2019 from the Builders Code Champion Awards. Photo: Submitted
Girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference offered free for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary

Virtual conference for girls in grades 8 to 12 will be taking place on March 8

A cougar in early February killed a family dog near Grand Forks, said Conservation Officer Mark Walkosky.
Grand Forks Conservation Officers want pet owners to be aware of area predators

Dogs have been recently been attacked and killed by wild animals near Saddle Lake

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

From the left, Sharon and Dave Skelton decorated their home in Grand Forks, B.C. for Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ couple goes all out for Mardi Gras

COVID may have ruined this year’s parades, but the pandemic was no match for Dave and Sharon Skelton

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Jack Barnes, who was Cowichan Valley Capitals property from May 2020 until last week, scores a goal for the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 BCHL season. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Hard decisions loom when BCHL may or may not resume play

UBC Okanagan students are among the most food insecure in Canada, according to a new study by UBC. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UBC Okanagan students among most food insecure in Canada

42.3 per cent either can’t properly feed themselves, or are worried they will soon run out of money

Oliver Elementary School. (File)
Interior Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan elementary school

Interior Health lists two dates for the potential exposure

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into B.C. bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

Average response times for critical “purple” and “red” calls were between nine and 10 minutes Feb. 19 in Metro Vancouver, with only less critical “yellow” calls receiving an average response time of 45 minutes. The longer than usual delay was due to a combination of factors, BC Emergency Health Services said. (APBC image)
After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

B.C. Ambulance Service says high-priority calls were still 10 minutes or less

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Contributed to Kamloops This Week)
B.C. teen in turtleneck, lace-edged dress sent home from school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson was told the lace on the garment made it look like a slip dress

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 business grant fund still mostly unspent

$300 million pandemic assistance approved almost a year ago

Most Read