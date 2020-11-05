A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

B.C. has broken a new daily record with 425 new COVID-19 cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday (Nov. 5).

That brings B.C.’s total confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 16,550, of which 3,389 are currently active. There are no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 273. More than 7,500 people are under public health monitoring due to the virus.

Henry said that 268 cases come from Fraser Health, while 126 come from Vancouver Coastal Health, eight from Interior Health, seven from Island Health and six from Interior Health.

The 425 new cases come from a total of 11,020 tests, with a positivity rate of 3.8 per cent. This is the third time B.C.’s test positivity rate has spiked; once in April, again – though not as high – in September and now.

There are 97 people in hospital, 24 of whom are in ICU, as numbers continue to creep up. More than half the hospitalizations are in Fraser Health, the region in B.C. hardest hit by the virus.

There is one new health care outbreak, bringing the total to 30, of which 28 are in long-term care.

Henry said while there are no new public health orders, health officials are looking at high-risk activities in COVID-heavy regions. These include indoor exercise and dance classes and other indoor gatherings in Metro Vancouver.

She asked that people who work on the front lines, as essential workers or known of COVID-19 cases in their circles avoid such activities.

“As we look at these numbers, we are all concerned. I’m asking once again for your help to slow the spread so we can keep our schools, our workplaces, open,” Henry said.

“Right now, again, fewer faces make for safer spaces.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that B.C.’s struggle with COVID-19 is not unique.

“The COVID-19 tide is rising,” he said.

Dix also threw out a new catchphrase when it came to private gatherings and house parties, which are still a leading cause of COVID-19 transmission.

“Don’t throw, don’t go, say no,” he said. The current public health order restricts gatherings in private homes to a household plus their safe six, which must be the same six every time. In Fraser Health, officials have asked people to refrain from even that safe six, keeping gatherings in private homes to just the household.

READ MORE: No ‘safe six’ for household gatherings in Fraser Health as region leads B.C. in COVID cases

READ MORE: B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

READ MORE: Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

Just Posted

A trailer burns to the ground at 9175 Granby Rd. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Grand Forks Fire/Rescue has been called to five “suspicious” fires at the rural property since Oct. 11, according to department investigators. Photo courtesy of Fire Chief George Seigler.
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue reports trailer fires off Granby Road “suspicious”

The department responded to three calls to the same property in less than 48 hours

Grain elevator at Brilliant, 1927. Photo: Doukhobor Discovery Centre
History of the Doukhobor Grain Elevator at Brilliant

Grain was hauled from the Prairies to fill the elevator each year.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Chief George Seigler (red jacket) and Safety Officer David Paulett attended a suspected electrical fire at Grand Forks’ curling rink Wednesday, Nov. 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks Curling Centre closes after blown fuse

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called out to the rink, but there was no fire

A pig scopes The Gazette at the scene of Tuesday morning’s trailer fires off Granby Road, Nov. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue investigating 3 fires on Grandby Road property over 2 days

Investigators are still determining what caused three structural fires at the site in two days

Illustration courtesy twinkl.ca
107 years ago this month: 3 hangings in Nelson, and 1 reprieve

107 years ago this month, lawyers were trying to save the life of Bruno Cutri

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

View of Teck Trail from Jubilee Park. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail reports $7M third quarter loss

Overall number an improvement from a reported $20-million loss for the third quarter of 2019

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

Most Read