(Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

The recent rash of hot weather caused many to turn to air conditioners and fans in B.C., breaking a new record for daily electricity use.

BC Hydro said Monday evening saw peak hourly demand reach 7,800 megawatts, breaking the previous record set Aug. 28, 2017 by 300 megawatts. That’s 18 per cent higher than the same day last year.

READ MORE: 13 records smashed across B.C. as heat wave continues

Temperatures were around 25 to 30C across B.C. on Monday, reaching as high as 41 degrees in Lytton.

Hydro said July marks the highest use of electricity ever to be recorded within a month, with 14 days exceeding a peak hourly demand of 7,000 megawatts. From 2015 to 2017, peak hourly demand was reached an average of 8.7 days.

Still, it’s nowhere near the record for winter: 10,194 megawatts used to keep warm on Jan.3, 2017.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room
Next story
Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

Just Posted

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Campfires banned in Southeast Fire Centre as of Thursday

With dry lightning and heat in forecast, Fire Centre moves to help prevent human-caused wildfires

Two fires of note burning in Southeast Fire Centre

As of Saturday afternoon there were more than 20 fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre.

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

Most Read