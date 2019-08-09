B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals

A boy is dead and four members of his family were sent to hospital after a semi-trailer truck slammed into the back of an SUV that was stopped on a southeastern Alberta highway by construction.

RCMP say the 11-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon at the crash site on Highway 9 and Range Road 60 near Oyen.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the family says they were travelling across Canada to relocate from Vancouver to St. Catharines, Ont.

Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals.

The driver has since been released and the three others remain in serious condition.

Mounties say the SUV was stopped behind another semi-trailer truck when it was struck. Neither of the truck drivers were injured.

RCMP collision analysts are investigating.

The Canadian Press

Most Read