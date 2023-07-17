Carter Vigh, 9, of 100 Mile House. (Amber Vigh photo/Facebook)

Carter Vigh, 9, of 100 Mile House. (Amber Vigh photo/Facebook)

B.C. boy, 9, with asthma dies amid wildfire season; coroner investigating

It’s believed that the boy’s asthma was aggravated by wildfire smoke in the area

The BC Coroners Service says it is investigating the unexpected death of nine-year-old Carter Vigh.

Vigh, of 100 Mile House, died on July 11 due to an asthma attack, aggravated by the lingering wildfire smoke in the region.

“The sudden and unexpected death of this young boy is a heartbreaking loss for his family and community,” the statement on Monday (July 17) said.

The young boy leaves behind a mom and dad, as well as two siblings, according to an online fundraiser created to support the family through this time.

In posts on social media, mom Amber Vigh said her son “will always be remembered for his contagious smile and laugh and always ensuring everyone felt special, loved, and welcomed into his life.”

She went on to thank the emergency staff at 100 Mile Hospital.

There was a smoky skies bulletin in effect by Environment Canada last week – with poor air quality continuing into this week, yet set to improve in coming days.

In its statement, the BC Coroners Service urged anyone with pre-existing heart and lung conditions to stay indoors, reduce time outside and use HEPA filtration indoors during wildfire season.

There are approximately 375 active fires burning in the province, 31 in the Cariboo fire centre, and an additional 253 in the rest of northern B.C.

More to come.

