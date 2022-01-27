Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

B.C. announces $4.2M to expand free, low-cost counselling services at 49 organizations

Funding will enable services to continue until March 31, 2023

The province has announced $4.2 million in funding for low-cost or free counselling options in communities across B.C.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said that the money will go to 49 already existing community counselling organizations, with a focus on rural, remote and Indigenous communities. The funding will allow those organizations to continue low-cost or free counselling until March 31, 2023.

“Community counselling recognizes the ways that housing food security, employment, migration, history, language, all affect a person’s mental health,” Malcolmson said during the funding announcement Thursday (Jan. 27). “We know that counsellors and these organizations connect people together with those services and supports that includes housing, employment, insurance, addiction treatment, even coming to appointments with them.”

Malcolmson said that previous community counselling funding has given nearly 25,000 people access to counselling services, with some organizations seeing a 20 per cent increase in clients coming in.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental health

Previous story
Bodies of family from India trying to cross into U.S. by foot identified
Next story
Grand Forks unlikely to see Family Day celebrations amid pandemic uncertainty

Just Posted

April Lavine, a Nelson substitute teacher, contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. Like other subs, she’s not eligible for sick pay. Photo: Submitted
B.C. substitute teachers who catch COVID not eligible for sick day pay

File photo.
Grand Forks Mounties investigating early morning fire

Kids line up for hot dogs at Grand Forks’ last family day celebration on Feb. 15, 2020. Photo: Jensen Edwards
Grand Forks unlikely to see Family Day celebrations amid pandemic uncertainty

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Jim Bailey
Hospital in Trail impacted by staff shortages, surgeries delayed