A sign at a gas station displays the price of a litre of regular grade gasoline after it reached a new high of $2.28 in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Average price for gasoline in Canada tops $2 a litre for first time

Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre for the first time.

Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit $2.06 per litre on Monday for an all-time high.

The average was a nine-cent jump from the $1.97 per litre record set last week, and is up about 30 cents a litre since mid-April.

Prices averaged about $2.34 a litre in Vancouver on Monday, while in Toronto the average was almost $2.09 per litre. Edmonton, in contrast, averaged just under $1.69 per litre.

Gasoline prices have been elevated since late February when oil spiked to around US$100 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine, while the price jumped to over US$110 per barrel last week.

Prices have also been spiking more recently as the reopening of the economy, and the start of the busy travel season, have led to high demand for gasoline that refiners have limited capacity to meet.

—The Canadian Press

