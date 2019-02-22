Australian woman killed in avalanche while snowboarding at Whistler Blackcomb

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but the woman died in hospital

An Australian woman has died after being caught in an avalanche at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort.

According to reports, the 42-year-old snowboarder was with a partner, a 36-year-old man, near a closed run called Lakeside Bowl on Thursday.

Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol responded to the incident, and the pair were taken to hospital, where the woman later died of her injuries.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for further comment.

This is the second death in a week caused by avalanches along B.C.’s south coast mountains. On Wednesday, North Shore Rescue recovered the body of Surrey man Remi Michalowski, 39. The man had been missing un the backcountry of Mt. Seymour since Monday.

Avalanche Canada issued a special warning Thursday, which said a weak layer of snowpack is buried under another 50 centimetres of snow and could easily collapse, triggering a “deadly avalanche.”

Avalanche Canada said there were 10 human-triggered avalanches in B.C.’s southern half over the Family Day long weekend.

