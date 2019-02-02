Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Canada’s federal Auditor General, Mike Ferguson, has died from cancer at the age of 60.

The office of the Auditor General confirmed the passing to Black Press Media Saturday.

Ferguson died earlier Saturday while surrounded by his wife, Georgina, and sons Malcolm and Geoffrey, a statement read.

Ferguson was appointed to the federal role in November 2011. Prior to this, he served as Comptroller and Auditor General in New Brunswick.

“Over the past seven years, Mike has led our organization with compassion for everyone, and he was convinced of the great value of this office’s work,” the statement read.

“His impact on us all, and his service to Canadians, will be felt for many years to come.”

So very sorry to hear of the passing of Mike Ferguson, the Auditor General of Canada. Canada was lucky to have someone of his substance and character in such a key role. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/p9zT33m0IG — James Moore (@JamesMoore_org) February 2, 2019

Profoundly saddened by the loss of Michael Ferguson, Canada's Auditor General. Mike was an outstanding person whose work made our govt more accountable and our country a better place. Deepest condolences to his family and all his colleagues at the @OAG_BVG. — David Christopherson (@DaveChrisMP) February 2, 2019

RIP Michael Ferguson. I had the honour of meeting him a few years back through @ParlInternship . He taught us about the importance of non-partisan service and how Departments always thanked him for his work even when he delivered bad news. #cdnpoli — Grégoire Baribeau (@gabaribeau) February 2, 2019

The auditor general is responsible for auditing levels of federal government departments and agencies. During his tenure, Ferguson filed reports on the Phoenix pay system extensively, Indigenous services and the RCMP and military.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.