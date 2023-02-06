Attempted murder arrest made after gunshots punctuate B.C. road rage incident

Police say confrontation between to drivers escalated in Nanaimo intersection

Nanaimo RCMP have one man in custody after a possible road rage incident resulted in one driver allegedly firing several shots into another man’s car. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP are holding a suspect in custody on an allegation of attempted murder after shots were fired into a vehicle at a Nanaimo intersection this past weekend.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident happened at the intersection of Boxwood and Northfield roads on Sunday, Feb. 5, at about 12:30 p.m., when two men, one in a Jeep Wrangler and the other in an older-model Pontiac Sunfire, exchanged words and the driver of the Jeep fired several shots into the car.

The 18-year-old driver of the Pontiac was not hit by any of the rounds fired into his car and the suspect in the Jeep then sped off.

“He was caught on Cedar Road with the help of Ladysmith RCMP,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said a handgun and two semi-automatic rifles were found in the Jeep. The 43-year-old suspect, who is a resident of Ladysmith, was arrested for attempted murder and remains in custody.

“The guns were confiscated, so those have been taken off the street,” O’Brien said.

The Sunfire was also taken in for evidence and police confirmed it was hit several times by gunfire.

O’Brien said several people witnessed the series of events, which allegedly started as a road rage incident, but police would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam video of the incident or events leading up to it.

“The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending,” O’Brien said.

Anyone whom police haven’t already spoken to who witnessed the incident or has video is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-4128.

READ ALSO: Suspect wields shovel in road-rage incident at a McDonald’s in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Loaded shotgun found after Victoria road rage incident



chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMProad rage