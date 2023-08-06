Arson causes $1 million in damages to CP Rail bridge in Genelle

The fire took place Saturday, Aug. 5 around 11 p.m.

An arson fire severely damaged a Canadian Pacific Rail bridge in Genelle Saturday night.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 5, RCMP and Kootenay Boundary Fire crews responded to a fire call and found the CP trestle bridge north of Lower China Creek Road fully engulfed.

“It was determined the fire, which was only contained to the CP bridge, was intentionally set,” said RCMP Cpl. James Grady in a statement.

The fire caused extensive damage to the rail system and bridge and the cost of repairs is estimated at $1 million.

Canadian Pacific Rail Police, along with the RCMP, are currently investigating.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious during this time, including anyone observed walking or riding a bicycle along the tracks, to call police.

Due to several recent suspected arsons in Castlegar, Grady says police want to remind the public to notify them of anything or anyone suspicious near the highways or rail system.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to fight the Davidson Creek wildfire within the City of Castlegar’s municipal boudaries.

