Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Arrest leads to charges laid against Langara College flasher

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act

Vancouver Police have arrested a man in connection to a series of indecent exposures at Langara College.

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act in relation to a March 27 incident. At the time of his arrest, Ram was wanted B.C.-wide for two unrelated indecent acts.

In a news release, police say Ram was arrested after being spotted near Main Street and Terminal Avenue in Vancouver on Sunday (May 1) without incident.

Last week, the VPD released images of a man who allegedly committed a number of indecent acts in and around Langara College.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604.

READ MORE: ‘Unsettling’: Vancouver Police investigate indecent exposures at Langara College

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Drivers urged to slow down as summer travel increases speed-related injuries, deaths
Next story
Fatal shooting of B.C. corrections officer a case of mistaken identity police say

Just Posted

The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace has brought together people from both sides of the border annually since 1983. (Photo: Mother’s Day Walk for Peace)
Mother’s Day Walk for Peace crosses borders after hiatus

Gene Lahrkamp of Trail, a fugitive who was wanted for the killing of Abbotsford gangster Jimi Sandhu in Thailand, was killed in a plane crash April 30 in Ontario.
Trail man wanted for killing of gangster in Thailand dies in Ontario plane crash

Founders Day returns this July, celebrating 125 years of historic Greenwood, B.C. Canada's smallest city. Photo courtesy of www.foundersday.ca
Founders Day returns in July to celebrate 125 years of Greenwood, B.C.

The GFSS Wolves Ultimate Team, comprised of 24 students (19 boys and 14 girls), traveled to Kamloops for their first tournament on April 22 and 23rd. The Wolves played seven games and finished fourth overall. One of the captains, Danny Macmaster, won the male MVP of the tournament. The team is now preparing to represent the Kootenays for the BC School Sports high school provincial tournament in Surrey in May. Thanks to Vaagen for sponsoring the team jerseys. (Photo submitted)
Wolves Ultimate team gets set for provincials