Vancouver police arrested a 31-year-old man on Sept. 15 at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park after he allegedly breached the venue’s fence and began to approach the stage carrying two edged weapons. (Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Instagram)

Vancouver police arrested a 31-year-old man on Sept. 15 at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park after he allegedly breached the venue’s fence and began to approach the stage carrying two edged weapons. (Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Instagram)

Armed man breaches fence at Russell Peters comedy show in Vancouver

31-year-old caught by security on way to stage

A man carrying two edged weapons breached the fence at a Russell Peters outdoor comedy show Friday night (Sept. 15) and began approaching the stage before security caught him.

Vancouver police officers were also working at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park, and took the man into custody around 9:30 p.m. Jacques Louis-Martin Letendre, 31, has since been charged with uttering threats, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

No one was harmed and the show went on without disruption, according to Chris Schoengut, the vice president of event management company Trixstar LIVE. He said about 7,500 were in attendance that night.

VPD Media Relations Officer Sgt. Steve Addison said their investigation is ongoing on the suspect’s motive is unknown.

READ ALSO: Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious death of man

Vancouver police

Love The Grand Forks Gazette?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious death of man

Just Posted

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

The roof of the Salmo Hotel caught fire Friday afternoon. Salmo RCMP say the fire is now out and no one was injured, although the building has sustained significant damage. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: Fire destroys roof of Salmo Hotel

City council approved a temporary use permit to allow Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. to crush material on property it owns on Donaldson Drive for future development, but extended it to compensate for shorter work days. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City Council approves crushing permit for land development

Hunters have several locations to drop off heads of harvested deer as part of the B.C. government monitoring program for chronic wasting disease. Photo: Sam Fait
Monitoring for Chronic Wasting Disease ongoing in Boundary and Kootenay regions