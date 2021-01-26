Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)

Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

A 24-year-old Rossland man has been arrested after showing up at Rossland City Hall armed with a bow and arrow.

According to an RCMP press release, the man arrived at city hall around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Investigators said the man entered through a back door, pushing his way past staff once inside.

“The suspect refused to leave and proceeded to lock himself in an office inside the civic building,” RCMP said.

Responding officers used crisis de-escalation tactics and the man was taken into custody without further incident.

“Although the suspect was armed with what is being considered a weapon, no one was injured during the incident,” states Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The man remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566.

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
