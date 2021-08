A thick column of smoke towers above the Gladstone Park wildfire on July 19. Things have calmed down considerably since. Photo: Facebook/Dave Talarico

BC Wildfire Service says there is no longer any need to restrict public access to the area.

The BC Wildfire Service has cancelled an area restriction established around the Gladstone Park wildfire.

“With the downturn in weather and reduced fire activity, there is no need at this time to restrict public access to the area,” the service said in a news release.

The Gladstone Park fire, burning out of control about 34 km north of Christina Lake, is estimated at 7,400 hectares.

It was reported July 9 and is believed to have been started by lightning.

